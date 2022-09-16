https://sputniknews.com/20220916/saving-private-johnson-doctors-use-metal-grinder-to-save-man-who-had-metal-ring-stuck-on-his-penis-1100876724.html

Saving Private Johnson: Doctors Use Metal Grinder to Save Man Who Had Metal Ring Stuck on His Penis

Saving Private Johnson: Doctors Use Metal Grinder to Save Man Who Had Metal Ring Stuck on His Penis

A metal plate was inserted between the man’s penile skin and the ring in order to prevent injury, while the heat issue during the procedure was resolved via... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T18:56+0000

2022-09-16T18:56+0000

2022-09-16T18:56+0000

world

indonesia

man

penis

ring

rescue

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6e43b98a77c2a133d2651f9e66bb0b.jpg

A team of doctors at a hospital in Indonesia had to resort to using a power tool in order to save a man’s genitals, according to an account published in the Urology Case Reports this month.The unnamed 38-year old man arrived a tertiary hospital in Indonesia with a metal ring on his penis, which he became unable to remove by himself.The patient explained that he put the ring on his sexual organ “to experiment with his friends” the day before, but while he was initially able to remove the ring and put it back on again, at some point the metal band got stuck.After he started experiencing severe penile pain and seeing his penis becoming swollen, the man eventually went to the hospital where he had his ring removed with the help of a metal grinder and a pair of pliers.During the procedure, hospital staff inserted a metal plate between the ring and the man’s penile skin to prevent injury and used continuous saline injection to reduce heat.The authors of the account warn that this particular predicament, known as penile ring entrapment, is a “urological emergency that can lead to ischemic complications such as tissue necrosis or injury, sexual dysfunction, and urinary tract disorders if not managed immediately.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/embarrassing-emergency-37-year-old-virgin-in-indonesia-stuffs-nylon-string-into-his-penis-1092993117.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indonesia, man, penis, ring, rescue