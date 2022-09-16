https://sputniknews.com/20220916/russias-central-bank-warns-return-of-russias-frozen-reserves-may-take-long-1100879269.html

Russia's Central Bank Warns Return of Russia's Frozen Reserves May Take Long

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The legal process for the return of Russian gold and foreign currency reserves frozen by the West may take a long time, but the work is in...

Western countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia, including freezing its foreign assets, in retaliation for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.In mid-March, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov estimated that about half of Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves worth over $300 billion were frozen. In April, Nabiullina said that the CBR was preparing protection measures for the frozen reserves, including legal ones.

