Russia Adds 41 Citizens of Australia in Travel Ban List

15:42 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 16.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has added 41 citizens of Australia in its travel ban list over Canberra’s sanctions policy against Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"In response to politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities by the Australian government, introduced as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’, entry into our country is closed indefinitely for an additional 41 Australians from among the military-industrial complex contractors, journalists and municipal deputies who form the anti-Russian agenda in this country," the ministry said in a statement.
The US and its allies across the globe imposed a series of unprecedentedly tough economic and individual sanctions against Russian organizations and businessmen in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.