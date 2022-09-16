https://sputniknews.com/20220916/potential-precursor-to-tornado-seen-near-disney-theme-park-in-florida--photo-video-1100879518.html

Potential Precursor to Tornado Seen Near Disney Theme Park in Florida – Photo, Video

Potential Precursor to Tornado Seen Near Disney Theme Park in Florida – Photo, Video

While the funnel cloud might have appeared somewhat intimidating, it never touched the ground and did not become a tornado. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T18:30+0000

2022-09-16T18:30+0000

2022-09-16T18:30+0000

florida

theme park

storm

cloud

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100880048_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee367245bea5ab0aa5d55fa1cc46353.jpg

Visitors of the Walt Disney Company’s Epcot theme park in Florida were in for a potentially unpleasant surprise Thursday when a funnel cloud was briefly spotted in the area.As New York Post explains, this development occurred as “strong thunderstorms” moved through Central Florida, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.According to the newspaper, low-hanging clouds appeared in areas southwest of Orlando, i.e. where Epcot is located, around 6:20 p.m.The US National Weather Service did warn that brief funnel clouds may emerge amid the storm in the area, noting that, while these types of clouds are harmless, they can “briefly touch down” on rare occasions, “producing wind gusts over 50 mph.”The funnel cloud spotted near the theme park, however, apparently never touched down and thus was not designated as a tornado, the newspaper points out.

florida

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

florida, theme park, storm, cloud