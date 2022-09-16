https://sputniknews.com/20220916/pakistan-resolutely-opposed-to-us-interference-in-taiwan-pm-shehbaz-tells-president-xi-1100851705.html

Pakistan ‘Resolutely Opposed’ to US Interference in Taiwan, PM Shehbaz Tells President Xi

The previous statement issued by Pakistan regarding Taiwan expressed deep concern over the escalating US-China tensions, warning that they could have "serious...

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Islamabad is “resolutely opposed” to attempts to undermine Beijing’s sovereignty on the issue of Taiwan. “Pakistan is resolutely opposed to the attempt[s] of certain forces to undermine China’s sovereignty and interfere in its internal affairs,” Sharif told Xi, as per Beijing's readout of their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday.Khan has blamed the US for instigating the no-confidence motion that led to his ouster. Meanwhile, bilateral ties between Washington and Islamabad have improved since Khan’s was ousted, with several high-level diplomatic and military contacts.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief this month lauded Pakistan’s role in maintaining regional security during a visit to the country. Also this month, the US State Department approved a maintenance package of $450 million for the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) fleet of F-16 fighter jets to improve Islamabad's "ability to support counter-terrorism operation."In May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for expanding economic ties between the nations during a visit by Pakistan's foreign minister.The remarks by Sharif expressing support for Taiwan come amid growing tensions between the US and China in the Taiwan Strait in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. In response to Pelosi’s trip, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held its biggest-ever war games, involving ballistic missile drills in six regions around Taiwan.Pelosi’s visit was followed by several high-profile visits by other US lawmakers to Taiwan, which have also been slammed by Beijing. In fact, it has been reported that 28 American lawmakers have visited Taiwan this year, the most since 2013.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that proposed US legislation, known as the Taiwan Policy Act (TPA), would “greatly shake the political foundation of China-US relations” should it clear the US Congress. The TPA has been cleared by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is currently up for a vote in the US Congress.

