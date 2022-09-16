https://sputniknews.com/20220916/pakistan-hesitant-to-participate-in-sco-summit-under-indian-presidency-amid-strained-bilateral-ties-1100867201.html

Pakistan Hesitant to Participate in SCO Summit Under Indian Presidency Amid Strained Bilateral Ties

Pakistan Hesitant to Participate in SCO Summit Under Indian Presidency Amid Strained Bilateral Ties

India took over the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from Uzbekistan at the Samarkand summit on Friday and is expected to host the... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T14:38+0000

2022-09-16T14:38+0000

2022-09-16T18:20+0000

sco summit in samarkand

pakistan

china

kashmir

narendra modi

terrorism

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100868756_0:0:3343:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_627a02b07fbb85ada2c6058b404b2efc.jpg

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his government was yet to make a decision on whether to participate in the SCO leadership summit next year, as India assumes the leadership of the eight-member Eurasian grouping.The Pakistani foreign minister further said that there weren’t any contradictions as such between the official statements of the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers.“All those participating in this conference want transit trade,” he said, thus underlining a core agenda item of the SCO states, all of which have called for boosting regional connectivity in order to advance post-COVID global economic recovery, which has been hampered by a surge in fuel and food prices owing to Western sanctions against Russia.While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif didn’t hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the two leaders did come face-to-face in at least two sessions — a restricted event and an extended leaders’ session.Zardari’s remarks expressing doubt about Islamabad’s involvement in the next SCO summit in India against the backdrop of strained ties between the two neighbors.Islamabad, on the other hand, downgraded its diplomatic and commercial ties with New Delhi after the Indian parliament revoked the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The region is disputed between the two neighbors, both of whom control separate parts of it.Former Indian Diplomats Slam Pakistan's HesitancyMeanwhile, former Indian diplomats have criticized Pakistan for letting its strained ties with India affect cooperation in a multilateral grouping such as the SCO.Preet Malik, another former envoy, reckoned that Islamabad will come under a lot of pressure from other SCO states should it decide to boycott the Indian presidency of the SCO.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia

pakistan

china

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, china, kashmir, narendra modi, terrorism, analysis