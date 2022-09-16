https://sputniknews.com/20220916/operation-butt-plug-nasa-makes-hilarious-mistake-of-asking-public-to-name-uranus-probe-1100879831.html

‘Operation Butt Plug’: ‘NASA’ Makes Hilarious Mistake of Asking Public to Name Uranus Probe

NASA aims to launch the Uranus Orbiter and Probe towards the icy, sideways-spinning planet by 2030. It will be the first probe ever sent to study Uranus up-close, having only previously been visited by the Voyager 2 probe during a quick 1986 flyby. The new probe will orbit the planet and study its pale, seemingly featureless atmosphere in depth, and could possibly carry another, smaller probe to plunge down into the Uranian atmosphere.Of course, the planet’s name is derived from the Greek titan Uranus (Οὐρανός in ancient Greek), the personification of the sky, but to your average Anglophone, it sounds like a reference to someone’s bottom.Here’s a small sample of the names that got submitted:

