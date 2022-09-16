https://sputniknews.com/20220916/norwegian-energy-giant-equinor-sounds-the-alarm-about-unknown-drones-over-key-north-sea-oil-fields-1100841178.html

Norwegian Energy Giant Equinor Sounds the Alarm About Unknown Drones Over Key North Sea Oil Fields

Norway has been a significant player on both global crude and natural gas market, covering up to a fourth of the EU's and the UK's demand. It has gained... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has sounded the alarm about unknown drone activity around at least three of the company's platforms in the North Sea.The observations were reported to the police and the Petroleum Safety Authority, yet the company remains rather tight-lipped about the occurrence.The South-West police district, which is responsible for investigating incidents and civil preparedness issues on the Norwegian continental shelf, confirmed that the case is known.“We are familiar with the observations of drones, and have good contact with the operator company and other government bodies about this. Otherwise, we have no comment at the present time”, police spokesman Amund Preede Revheim told Aldri Mer, adding that more detail may be given out eventually, possibly as early as next week.According to Aldri Mer, drones have been sighted around both the Gullfaks field, the Johan Sverdrup platform and the Snorre field located some 140 kilometers off the Norwegian coast. Drones that operate this far out at sea are likely to have been sent up from boats, ships or naval vessels. This may hint at covert activity by a state actor, a Norwegian defence source told Aldri Mer. According to the outlet, there is a fear is that the mapping activity may serve as preparation for sabotage or possible military actions in the North Sea. All the three platforms produce oil, but the Gullfaks field also supplies gas to the continent, a commodity that has gained great strategic importance amid Europe's ballooning energy crisis. As numerous European countries feel a gas pinch over the bloc's decision to limit imports from Russia as part of its ill-advised sanctions campaign against Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine, Norway's gas exports to the continent reached a record high earlier this summer, with its gas revenues increasing four-fold compared with last year.At the same time, market demands and historically low levels of Norwegian hydropower plant reservoirs have pushed domestic power prices to record highs, prompting internal calls to restrict exports to Europe.Norway has been a significant player on both global crude and natural gas market, covering about 2 and 3 percent of the global demand respectively. Norway ranks among the largest exporters of natural gas in the world, supplying between 20 and 25 percent of the EU's and UK's demand. Combined, oil and gas make up more than half of the total value of Norwegian exports.

