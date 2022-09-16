https://sputniknews.com/20220916/massachusetts-reportedly-offers-to-relocate-migrants-on-marthas-vineyard-to-military-base-1100874693.html
Massachusetts Reportedly Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha’s Vineyard to Military Base
Massachusetts Reportedly Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha’s Vineyard to Military Base
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that some 50 migrants who recently arrived on Martha’s Vineyard will be offered shelter and other services on a military base in Cape Cod, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
The migrants will have dormitory-style rooms at the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and access to food, clothing, health care and other services.
Baker said he plans to call up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members to assist in the effort.
On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants, who recently crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico, to Martha’s Vineyard.
The southern US states, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, have been protesting what they describe as the Biden administration’s lax border protection. They also criticized the immigration policy of relocating migrants to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions."