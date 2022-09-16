International
Massachusetts Reportedly Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha’s Vineyard to Military Base
The migrants will have dormitory-style rooms at the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and access to food, clothing, health care and other services.Baker said he plans to call up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members to assist in the effort.On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants, who recently crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico, to Martha’s Vineyard.The southern US states, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, have been protesting what they describe as the Biden administration’s lax border protection. They also criticized the immigration policy of relocating migrants to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions."
16:27 GMT 16.09.2022
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
Americas
