25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: US Announces $600Mln in Military Aid for Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: US Announces $600Mln in Military Aid for Ukraine
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: US Announces $600Mln in Military Aid for Ukraine

04:44 GMT 16.09.2022
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.
As the Russian special military operation continues, the United States and its allies have been supplying Kiev with weapons. On Thursday, the Biden administration authorized another $600Mln in military assistance for Ukraine.
The US Defense Department said that, among other equipment, the new aid package to Ukraine includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), precision-guided artillery rounds, and anti-drone systems.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.
