LIVE UPDATES: US Announces $600Mln in Military Aid for Ukraine

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.

As the Russian special military operation continues, the United States and its allies have been supplying Kiev with weapons. On Thursday, the Biden administration authorized another $600Mln in military assistance for Ukraine.

The US Defense Department said that, among other equipment, the new aid package to Ukraine includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), precision-guided artillery rounds, and anti-drone systems.