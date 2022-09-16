International
- Sputnik International, 1920
SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/live-updates-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan-enters-its-second-and-final-day-1100838656.html
LIVE UPDATES: SCO Summit in Uzbekistan Enters Its Second and Final Day
LIVE UPDATES: SCO Summit in Uzbekistan Enters Its Second and Final Day
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has been taking place on 15 and 16 September in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand. The event has been attended... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T06:14+0000
2022-09-16T06:14+0000
sco summit in samarkand
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100808734_0:189:3305:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4257984000c14627f136d139d43fd012.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100808734_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_915ffb70c8e6cf9cbddbec1aec404ced.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), summit, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), summit, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
В центре Самарканда - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: SCO Summit in Uzbekistan Enters Its Second and Final Day

06:14 GMT 16.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has been taking place on 15 and 16 September in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand. The event has been attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and other invited guests.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has entered its second and final day. SCO leaders will take part in a group photograph on Friday, and then hold a meeting at which not all members will be present. There will be a meeting for all members later and they will also sign the Samarkand Declaration, which confirms the positions of the participating countries on the most important regional and global issues.
The SCO, which was founded in 2001, is a successor of the Shanghai Five group - founded in 1996 - and now has nine members: India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Egypt Nepal, Qatar, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners. Iran applied to be a full member at the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, and the bid by Saudi Arabia - launched at the same summit - is still pending. This year, Belarus officially applied to join the SCO as a full member.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:44 GMT 16.09.2022
Second Day of SCO Summit Started in Uzbekistan's Samarkand
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала