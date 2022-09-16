https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kim-kardashian-and-scott-disick-sued-over-fake-lottery-scam-on-instagram--1100837610.html

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued Over Fake Lottery Scam on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have been named in a $40 million lawsuit in connection with a fake lottery scam on Instagram. The scam involved promoting a contest in which contestants had the chance to win two first class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, and $100,000 along with the promise to “shop like Kim.”The 2020 alleged lottery scam involved an Australian company named Curated, which is also being sued. The suit claims that those who won the contest weren’t real because after the “winners” were announced, their social media accounts were quickly made private.The $40 million lawsuit alleges, then, that the contest was a sham to collect participants' private information and sell it to advertisers. Both Kim and Disick promoted the giveaway over social media. Sources close to Curated told TMZ that the contest is legitimate, and add that they have documentation to prove that every “winner” received their prize.Disick and Kim are the only stars to have been named in the suit, which is asking for $20 million from each defendant, though Kim’s sisters and even her mother helped promote the lottery to their followers over social media.

