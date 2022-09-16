https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kazakh-parliament-oks-amendments-to-constitution-on-presidential-term-capital-renaming-1100840358.html
Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming
The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital back to Astana, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.
Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments
for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.