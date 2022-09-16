https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kazakh-parliament-oks-amendments-to-constitution-on-presidential-term-capital-renaming-1100840358.html

Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming

Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T05:50+0000

2022-09-16T05:50+0000

2022-09-16T05:50+0000

world

kazakhstan

parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105523/66/1055236684_0:100:3287:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7cf3a373e761d993d6e16ff0534386.jpg

The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kazakhstan, parliament