International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kazakh-parliament-oks-amendments-to-constitution-on-presidential-term-capital-renaming-1100840358.html
Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming
Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T05:50+0000
2022-09-16T05:50+0000
world
kazakhstan
parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105523/66/1055236684_0:100:3287:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7cf3a373e761d993d6e16ff0534386.jpg
The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105523/66/1055236684_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df2a1f6e1a957f0ab9e1693c4499525c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan, parliament
kazakhstan, parliament

Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming

05:50 GMT 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankViews of Astana
Views of Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital back to Astana, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.
Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала