India's Billionaire Adani Is World's Second-Richest Person, Forbes' Real-Time Data Shows
India's Billionaire Adani Is World's Second-Richest Person, Forbes' Real-Time Data Shows
10:09 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 16.09.2022)
2022 seems to be the most successful year of Adani's career so far. From being the second-richest person in India at the start of the year, he saw his wealth boosted by a net $70Bln and is now second only to Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.
Gautam Adani, the Indian multi-billionaire chairman of the Adani Group, a business conglomerate that controls companies from renewable energy to coal, aerospace and food, has become the second-richest person in the world according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list.
Adani's $154.6Bln fortune has increased
by about $5Bln in a single day, leapfrogging the boss of LVMH luxury empire, Bernard Arnault, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. First place is still occupied by Elon Musk with a net worth of $273.5Bln.
These numbers are especially impressive when seen in the perspective of the fact that two years ago, Adani was worth a paltry $8Bln. Since then, he has acquired a large stake in Mumbai International Airport, Swiss cement giant Holcim's business in India, and the recent acquisition of NDTV, the Indian media powerhouse.
Adani also has plans to become the world’s largest producer of green energy by investing up to $70Bln on renewable energy projects.