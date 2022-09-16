International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/indian-tycoon-gautani-beats-amazons-bezos-to-become-2nd-richest-man---bloomberg-index-1100883610.html
Indian Tycoon Gautani Beats Amazon’s Bezos to Become 2nd Richest Man - Bloomberg Index
Indian Tycoon Gautani Beats Amazon’s Bezos to Become 2nd Richest Man - Bloomberg Index
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s second richest man, making him his country’s first... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T20:30+0000
2022-09-16T20:30+0000
india
jeff bezos
bloomberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100014734_0:100:2047:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_07835c8d6712d9279010ce08e4ecb97a.jpg
Adani, who began the year on the 14th spot of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has a current estimated fortune of $146.9 billion that trails only the $260 billion controlled by Elon Musk, the founder of electric carmaker Tesla and the present richest person in the world, the index showed.News service Bloomberg, which published the billionaires’ index, reported that Adani’s worth climbed after shares of his flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surged to a record high this week. Some of Adani’s group companies have also climbed more than 1,000% in value since 2020, the report added.Bezos’s net worth, meanwhile, dropped to $145.8 billion at last count as a renewed selloff in the shares of Big Tech companies on Wall Street hammered the fortunes of the richest Americans in the sector. Shares of Amazon, on their own, are down more than 25% this year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100014734_0:0:2047:1535_1920x0_80_0_0_579cbf15fe8e56f8d63ccc4b99d3ddf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeff bezos, bloomberg
jeff bezos, bloomberg

Indian Tycoon Gautani Beats Amazon’s Bezos to Become 2nd Richest Man - Bloomberg Index

20:30 GMT 16.09.2022
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeChairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani poses during Akash Ambani's wedding reception in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March. 10, 2019
Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani poses during Akash Ambani's wedding reception in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March. 10, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
International
India
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s second richest man, making him his country’s first person to reach such an elevated level in global wealth, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Friday.
Adani, who began the year on the 14th spot of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has a current estimated fortune of $146.9 billion that trails only the $260 billion controlled by Elon Musk, the founder of electric carmaker Tesla and the present richest person in the world, the index showed.
News service Bloomberg, which published the billionaires’ index, reported that Adani’s worth climbed after shares of his flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surged to a record high this week. Some of Adani’s group companies have also climbed more than 1,000% in value since 2020, the report added.
Bezos’s net worth, meanwhile, dropped to $145.8 billion at last count as a renewed selloff in the shares of Big Tech companies on Wall Street hammered the fortunes of the richest Americans in the sector. Shares of Amazon, on their own, are down more than 25% this year.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала