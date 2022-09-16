https://sputniknews.com/20220916/indian-state-school-welcomes-new-student-and-its-a-monkey-1100849920.html
Indian State School Welcomes New Student... and It's a Monkey
Indian State School Welcomes New Student... and It's a Monkey
The primates are known for sometimes impersonating humans' physical habits. But this time, one monkey is perhaps a little too eager to learn new things.
A monkey in the Indian state of Jharkhand has started attending daily classes along with students, and even participates in morning prayers at a government school located in the Hazaribagh district.For the past week, the monkey has been visiting the school at 9:00 a.m., when the day begins, and leaves when the school closes.In a viral video, the monkey can also be seen attending classes while seated in the front row of the class. So far, it has not harmed anyone or displayed any other signs of unacceptable behavior.Initially, the school staff tried to shoo the monkey away, but with little success. Later, they informed Forest Department officials about it. But they are yet to catch the "curious learner."
Indian State School Welcomes New Student... and It's a Monkey
The primates are known for sometimes impersonating humans' physical habits. But this time, one monkey is perhaps a little too eager to learn new things.
