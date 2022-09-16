Heavy Rain Disrupts Traffic Flooding Parts of India’s Mumbai
Continuous downpour is being reported in several parts of India's largest city and surrounding areas, particularly in Andheri, Goregaon, Santacruz, Powai and Hara.
Overnight heavy rains have lashed Maharashtra’s city of Mumbai, causing waterlogging and creating disruptions in many parts of the city.
According to media reports, India’s largest city has received 41.2 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Ordinary commuters are the most affected, being forced to walk through knee-deep water to reach their homes.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways are deeply affected by heavy rains, as seen in some of the videos that netizens have shared on Twitter.
Local trains, however, are still running as per schedule, according to Indian Express.
The Indian Meteorological Department expects “moderate spells” of rainfall to occur in some districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar in the next 4 hours. The same source predicts “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the next 24 hours.
However, there is a bright side to these rains: if the predicted downpours pass in Mumbai, the total water stock in the seven lakes that supply the city with drinking water will reach 100 per cent. For the city dwellers, it will mean no water cuts in 2023.