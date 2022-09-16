https://sputniknews.com/20220916/global-inflation-driving-millions-back-into-poverty-as-commodity-prices-continue-to-rise-1100878137.html

Global Inflation Driving Millions Back Into Poverty as Commodity Prices Continue to Rise

Global Inflation Driving Millions Back Into Poverty as Commodity Prices Continue to Rise

Production and shipping delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate profiteering, and Western sanctions on Russia have all helped to drive a global...

The worldwide average cost of living has risen more in the last 18 months than during the previous five years combined, according to a report last week by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It’s also rising faster in what the IMF terms “emerging markets,” or underdeveloped parts of the world that were formerly European colonies, than it is in the industrial core countries.The IMF noted that increases in food and energy prices - especially transportation costs - are driving the inflation of other goods. As a result, the International Energy Association (IEA) has sounded the alarm that by the end of 2022, as many as 30 million Africans will no longer be able to afford the liquefied petroleum gas, such as butane or propane, that they use to cook food.A recent survey of global prices for Agence France-Presse (AFP) found that energy prices in the Eurozone in August were 38.6% higher than the previous August, due in large part to the European Union’s insistence on following a US-led boycott of Russian energy exports, upon which many European nations depend heavily.However, the IMF has also stood in the way of some governments’ attempts to shield their citizens from the price increases: on Thursday, Kenya announced it was eliminating some fuel subsidies and reducing others, along with food subsidies, after the IMF compelled Nairobi to slash its budget as part of the terms for receiving an emergency loan in July.The response by many nations to rising inflation has been for their central banks to increase interest rates, the reflexive fiscal policy answer to currency depreciation because it reduces incentives for banks to create new money through loans. However, the World Bank also warned on Thursday that doing so carried an increased risk of plunging the global economy into a recession.While China has one of the world’s lowest rates of inflation, another danger is threatening its decades-long anti-poverty work. A prolonged drought has destroyed crops across the country’s south and central regions, and many farmers who had previously been brought above the threshold of extreme poverty could slip back underneath it as a result, according to the South China Morning Post. Beijing announced last year it had lifted some 800 million people out of poverty since the early 1980s.

