Germany’s Decision on Rosneft Means Complete Loss of Assets - Company

2022-09-16T20:05+0000

2022-09-16T20:05+0000

2022-09-16T20:05+0000

Earlier in the day, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said that Berlin had transferred Rosneft's subsidiaries — Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing — under the control of the Federal Network Agency."The decision of the German Federal Government to transfer the company's German assets to the federal grid agency for external management, unfortunately, is not unexpected for us and is in line with the US-imposed algorithm of actions in relation to Russian enterprises in Germany. This decision is illegal and, in fact, is an expropriation of shareholding as a result of a situation deliberately created by the relevant EU sanctions and the actions of German and Polish regulators, the purpose of which was to seize assets," Rosneft said in a statement.The Russian company added that Berlin’s decision is a violation of the principles of a market economy.

