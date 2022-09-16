International
German Left Party on Verge of Split Due to Pro-Russian Position of Party Member - Reports
German Left Party on Verge of Split Due to Pro-Russian Position of Party Member - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany's Left Party is on the verge of its split due to Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag and former co-chair of the party's... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
Last week, Wagenknecht said in her speech in the German parliament that Economy Minister Robert Habeck had started an "economic war" against Germany's most important energy supplier, Russia. Wagenknecht called for the lifting of sanctions and Habeck's resignation. The statement of Wagenknecht spurred inner-party discussions and calls for Wagenknecht's exclusion from the party.Spiegel spoke to numerous members of the party and got access to the party's internal communication, as well as reports of its closed meetings and recreated a picture of "a political collapse" of the party.According to the magazine, after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine the party became split into two power groups as regards views on foreign policy: "radical anti-militarists, praising dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela" and "pragmatic supporters of a functional Bundeswehr."Wagenknecht is famous for her pro-Russian statements, which she has been sharply criticized for. She has repeatedly spoken in favor of negotiations with Russia and said that Germany and the EU with their sanctions were the ones that were to blame for high energy prices and inflation in general. The party leadership has distanced itself from Wagenknecht's statements.
German Left Party on Verge of Split Due to Pro-Russian Position of Party Member - Reports

21:06 GMT 16.09.2022
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany's Left Party is on the verge of its split due to Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag and former co-chair of the party's parliamentary group, and her criticism of sanctions against Russia as well as her pro-Russian statements, according to the Spiegel magazine.
Last week, Wagenknecht said in her speech in the German parliament that Economy Minister Robert Habeck had started an "economic war" against Germany's most important energy supplier, Russia. Wagenknecht called for the lifting of sanctions and Habeck's resignation. The statement of Wagenknecht spurred inner-party discussions and calls for Wagenknecht's exclusion from the party.
Spiegel spoke to numerous members of the party and got access to the party's internal communication, as well as reports of its closed meetings and recreated a picture of "a political collapse" of the party.
According to the magazine, after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine the party became split into two power groups as regards views on foreign policy: "radical anti-militarists, praising dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela" and "pragmatic supporters of a functional Bundeswehr."
Wagenknecht is famous for her pro-Russian statements, which she has been sharply criticized for. She has repeatedly spoken in favor of negotiations with Russia and said that Germany and the EU with their sanctions were the ones that were to blame for high energy prices and inflation in general. The party leadership has distanced itself from Wagenknecht's statements.
