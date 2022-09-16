International
Energy Secretary Granholm Seeks Closer Ties With 6 US States to Ease Energy Crisis
Energy Secretary Granholm Seeks Closer Ties With 6 US States to Ease Energy Crisis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is setting up closer cooperation with northeastern states to avoid "unanticipated energy disruptions," the US... 16.09.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is setting up closer cooperation with northeastern states to avoid "unanticipated energy disruptions," the US Energy Department announced in a readout of a meeting between Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the governors of six states in the New England region of the United States.
"The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen partnerships and increase collaboration on developing solutions to achieve our shared commitment to do everything possible to mitigate and avoid unanticipated energy disruptions," the readout said on Thursday.
The governors requested a joint meeting with Granholm to discuss the crisis in a letter they sent to her in July, the readout noted.
"International events have had an outsized impact on domestic energy markets, resulting in significantly lower product inventories and higher prices than previous years," the readout said.
Granholm assured the governors that the Biden administration remained committed to boosting the federal government's cooperation with the states in order to ensure that the fuel needs were met in an affordable way, the readout added.
The New England region of the United States is comprised of six states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
