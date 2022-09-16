https://sputniknews.com/20220916/energy-secretary-granholm-seeks-closer-ties-with-6-us-states-to-ease-energy-crisis-1100836090.html

Energy Secretary Granholm Seeks Closer Ties With 6 US States to Ease Energy Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is setting up closer cooperation with northeastern states to avoid "unanticipated energy disruptions," the US... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

"The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen partnerships and increase collaboration on developing solutions to achieve our shared commitment to do everything possible to mitigate and avoid unanticipated energy disruptions," the readout said on Thursday.The governors requested a joint meeting with Granholm to discuss the crisis in a letter they sent to her in July, the readout noted.Granholm assured the governors that the Biden administration remained committed to boosting the federal government's cooperation with the states in order to ensure that the fuel needs were met in an affordable way, the readout added.The New England region of the United States is comprised of six states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

