Economic Collapse to Hit Zambia If Lenders Don’t Write Off Debts, Charity Warns

Debt Justice, an organization aiming to stop debt from causing and exacerbating poverty, has called on international lenders to Zambia to write off a significant slice of their loans as the country faces economic collapse and needs to put its public finances back in order, The Guardian reports.Zambia is struggling to rebuild its economy after it defaulted on its foreign debt in 2020. A hastily convened meeting of G20 in February 2020 in Saudi Arabia, aimed at finding ways to solve the economic consequences of the virus for the global economy, failed to deal with Zambia's debt. The South African country failed to pay a $42.5 million (£32 million) coupon on government bonds in October 2020; another missed payment on 14 November in the same year led to a technical default.At the end of August 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1.3Bln (£1.1Bln) loan to Zambia. According to the IMF, the loan was approved as in July, Zambia’s creditors agreed to restructure the country's debt. The IMF also noted that a debt-restructuring process would be implemented by the end of the year, since by that time the official creditor committee, led by China and France, would agree on ways to provide debt relief for the African nation.However, the head of policy at Debt Justice, Tim Jones doubted whether another refinancing would be successful.The IMF, in fact, does not always help to solve states' economic problems, according to critics. The organization’s help is conditional on a number of terms for reforming the economy, among which are economic liberalization and large-scale privatization.Sometimes these conditions are accompanied by the condition of devaluing the national currency and stop supporting certain sectors of the economy.As a result, the open national market can be taken over by multinationals displacing local producers. Thus, according to observers, Africa, receiving the IMF’s help from the second half of the 20th century, changed from being a self-sufficient agricultural producer to a country which buys food from western trans-national corporations and suffers from continual food crises.Nearly half of Zambia’s external debt payments are to western private lenders, including BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager based in New York City. According to Debt Justice, BlackRock was among the private sector lenders that had refused to reduce the interest rate on Zambian bonds.Isaac Mwaipopo, a member of the Zambia Civil Society Debt Alliance also noted on Twitter that Zambia's debt crisis deprives people of getting appropriate healthcare, education and other social services.

