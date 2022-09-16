https://sputniknews.com/20220916/biden-appoints-veteran-diplomat-as-next-us-envoy-to-united-arab-emirates---white-house-1100883011.html

Biden Appoints Veteran Diplomat as Next US Envoy to United Arab Emirates - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has nominated veteran diplomat Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong as the next US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration: Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Untied Arab Emirates," the White House said in a press release.Strong is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with a rank of minister-counselor and currently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the release said.Strong has also served as political adviser to 34th ID and 1 ID, Multinational Division - South in Iraq and speaks Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian and Bosnian, the release added.

