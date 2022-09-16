https://sputniknews.com/20220916/biden-appoints-veteran-diplomat-as-next-us-envoy-to-united-arab-emirates---white-house-1100883011.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has nominated veteran diplomat Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong as the next US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Friday.
"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration: Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Untied Arab Emirates," the White House said in a press release.
Strong is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with a rank of minister-counselor and currently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the release said.
"Previously, she was the Deputy Chief of Mission and also chargé d’affaires ... at the US Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and before that, the Minister Counselor for Political and Political-Military Affairs at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq," the White House said.
Strong has also served as political adviser to 34th ID and 1 ID, Multinational Division - South in Iraq and speaks Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian and Bosnian, the release added.