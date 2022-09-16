https://sputniknews.com/20220916/berlin-transfers-rosneft-subsidiary-under-control-of-federal-network-agency-of-germany-1100839929.html
Berlin Transfers Rosneft Subsidiary Under Control of Federal Network Agency of Germany
"Based on the law on energy security, the federal government today transferred Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the control of the Federal Network Agency," the ministry said in a statement.Thus, the agency, in particular, gains control over Rosneft Deutschland and over the corresponding share in three refineries, PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil.Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, Berlin declared intention to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the near future. Germany hopes to stop coal and oil imports from Russia by the end of the year and end its dependence on Russian gas by the middle of 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government transferred Rosneft's subsidiaries — Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing — under the control of the Federal Network Agency, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Friday.
"Based on the law on energy security, the federal government today transferred Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the control of the Federal Network Agency," the ministry said in a statement.
Thus, the agency, in particular, gains control over Rosneft
Deutschland and over the corresponding share in three refineries, PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, Berlin declared intention to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the near future. Germany hopes to stop coal and oil imports from Russia by the end of the year and end its dependence on Russian gas by the middle of 2024.