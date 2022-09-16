https://sputniknews.com/20220916/12-dead-in-rain-related-ruination-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1100839443.html

12 Dead in Rain-Related Ruination in India's Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall between 14 and 17 September in many north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh. So far... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

Incessant rain has been battering India’s Uttar Pradesh state and 12 people have reportedly lost their life as a result, because of a number of walls having collapsed, India Today reported.Nine people, including three minors, died in the state's capital city of Lucknow, and two were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dilkusha area in the early hours of Friday morning.“Laborers were living in small dwellings alongside the wall of the Army barracks which was under construction. Because of heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the barracks collapsed,” joint commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI news agency.Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia amount of INR 400,000 ($5,010) to the families of the deceased and INR 200,000 ($ 2,505) to the injured.According to NDTV news channel, Lucknow has recorded 155.2mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours; on average, the city receives 197mm of rain in September.Locals have also complained about inundated streets. Rain water has entered residents' houses in low-lying areas.The Lucknow District Administration has shut schools for Friday because of the heavy downpour.Three other people, including two minors, also died in the state's Unnao district on Thursday night after the roof of a house collapsed because of the torrential rains.

