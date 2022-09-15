https://sputniknews.com/20220915/youre-blowing-this-wife-melania-warned-trump-to-take-covid-response-more-seriously-book-says-1100794968.html

‘You're Blowing This’: Wife Melania Warned Trump to Take COVID Response 'More Seriously', Book Says

‘You're Blowing This’: Wife Melania Warned Trump to Take COVID Response 'More Seriously', Book Says

'The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021', penned by journalists Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, aspires to... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T07:07+0000

2022-09-15T07:07+0000

2022-09-15T07:07+0000

americas

us

donald trump

melania trump

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:3171:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_1af72f76b47fa8a6f5cb9db9eb8e2a8f.jpg

Melania Trump had expressed concern that her then-POTUS husband was "blowing" the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an upcoming book on Donald Trump's tenure in the White House.The former First Lady was seriously "rattled by the coronavirus," reveals "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021" penned by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser.However, the 45th US President had dismissed his wife’s concerns, reportedly responding:Nevertheless, Melania Trump is said to have pressed ahead, sharing her concerns in a phone call with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. The ex-First Lady had hoped the Trump ally would help her persuade her husband to adopt a more serious stance on coronavirus response, according to the book coming out on September 20.Donald Trump had been forced to fend off censure over his coronavirus response during his tenure, as critics accused him of downplaying the seriousness of the virus at an early stage. Trump had expressed confidence that the virus would quickly go away, saying in January 2020:Trump also voiced skepticism over the effectiveness of mask-wearing. He announced Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appeals judge, as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the next Supreme Court justice at an outdoor ceremony in the Rose Garden on September 26, attended by more than 150 people, many of whom did not wear masks or practice social distancing.That gathering later became known as a “superspreader” event, shortly after which both Trump and his wife contracted COVID-19. The 45th POTUS had also touted unproven treatments during the daily briefings on COVID-19, suggesting hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game changer," and even at one point speculated whether “ingesting” any type of cleansing product or disinfectant could be beneficial in fighting the virus.In March 2020, in an interview with author Bob Woodward for the book "Rage," Donald Trump acknowledged that he had always sought to downplay the danger of the coronavirus, saying:The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, to be released on September 20, is purportedly based on interviews with Donald Trump himself, cabinet officers, military generals, close advisers, Trump family members, congressional leaders, foreign officials and others.

https://sputniknews.com/20211207/trumps-oxygen-levels-fell-dangerously-low-during-his-bout-with-covid-19-meadows-claims-in-book-1091314899.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200902/donald-trump-slams-nancy-pelosi-for-not-wearing-mask-in-beauty-salon-1080351896.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, donald trump, melania trump, covid-19