USOPC Chair Says Pathway Back in Competition for Russian Athletes Being Considered

"We know that the IOC is beginning to think about whether there is a pathway back for the Russian athletes. They are beginning to reach out to all of their stakeholders, including the NOCs [National Olympic Committees], the international federations, to get input on that topic. So, I don't think there any decisions have been made yet. But I think all of us feel it at some point in time the individual athletes should not be the victims of whatever their individual governments' political or other tensions are around the world. So, I think, inevitably, there will be a desire to see athletes who happen to reside in Russia come back and be part of competitions but the timing and what that pathway looks like is to be determined," Lyons told the USOPC's leadership press briefing following the board meeting via teleconference.