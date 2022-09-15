https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-military-encourages-soldiers-to-sign-up-for-food-stamps-as-inflation-runs-rampant-1100790994.html
US Military Encourages Soldiers to Sign Up for Food Stamps as Inflation Runs Rampant
US Military Encourages Soldiers to Sign Up for Food Stamps as Inflation Runs Rampant
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many different topics touching on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
radio sputnik
ukraine
economics
inflation
nuclear
fault lines
radio
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100790848_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3274b810d382c7f2a6c5a8bea59d3cf2.png
US military encourages soldiers to sign up for food stamps as inflation runs rampant
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many different topics touching on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the new data on inflation in the U.S., and North Korea declaring itself a nuclear state.
Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerMark Frost - Economist, professor, consultantPeter Kuznick - Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American UniversityIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and what we can expect next.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Frost to discuss new inflation data and how the military continues to get billions of dollars in funding yet military members are now suggested to go on food stamps because they don't make enough money to afford food.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Peter Kuznick to discuss North Korea declaring itself as a nuclear state. What does this mean for global politics and how is the rest of the world reacting?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100790848_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa313e16e1f40b1f5c8f36a1bdb2924c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio sputnik, ukraine, economics, inflation, nuclear, аудио, radio, north korea
radio sputnik, ukraine, economics, inflation, nuclear, аудио, radio, north korea
US Military Encourages Soldiers to Sign Up for Food Stamps as Inflation Runs Rampant
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many different topics touching on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the new data on inflation in the US, and North Korea declaring itself a nuclear state.
Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant
Peter Kuznick - Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and what we can expect next.
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Frost to discuss new inflation data and how the military continues to get billions of dollars in funding yet military members are now suggested to go on food stamps because they don't make enough money to afford food.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Peter Kuznick to discuss North Korea declaring itself as a nuclear state. What does this mean for global politics and how is the rest of the world reacting?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik