US Military Encourages Soldiers to Sign Up for Food Stamps as Inflation Runs Rampant

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many different topics touching on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

US military encourages soldiers to sign up for food stamps as inflation runs rampant On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many different topics touching on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the new data on inflation in the U.S., and North Korea declaring itself a nuclear state.

Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerMark Frost - Economist, professor, consultantPeter Kuznick - Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American UniversityIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and what we can expect next.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Frost to discuss new inflation data and how the military continues to get billions of dollars in funding yet military members are now suggested to go on food stamps because they don't make enough money to afford food.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Peter Kuznick to discuss North Korea declaring itself as a nuclear state. What does this mean for global politics and how is the rest of the world reacting?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

