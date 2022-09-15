International
US House Passes Bill Bolstering Protections for Federal Government Whistleblowers
US House Passes Bill Bolstering Protections for Federal Government Whistleblowers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed the Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act that seeks to bolster protections for whistleblowers... 15.09.2022
House lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday in a 221-203 vote, sending it to the US Senate for consideration. Two Republicans joined all Democrats in support of the legislation.The bill would prohibit personnel acting against employees who exercise their right to petition or furnish information to Congress, specifically precluding the US President, lawmakers, military service members and other federal employees from interfering with this right.The legislation would also restrict the disclosure of whistleblowers’ identities to individuals outside the government and expand the list of recipients to whom an employee may make a protected disclosure to include a supervisor in the employee’s direct chain of command.
US House Passes Bill Bolstering Protections for Federal Government Whistleblowers

22:50 GMT 15.09.2022
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed the Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act that seeks to bolster protections for whistleblowers employed by the federal government.
House lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday in a 221-203 vote, sending it to the US Senate for consideration. Two Republicans joined all Democrats in support of the legislation.
The bill would prohibit personnel acting against employees who exercise their right to petition or furnish information to Congress, specifically precluding the US President, lawmakers, military service members and other federal employees from interfering with this right.
The legislation would also restrict the disclosure of whistleblowers’ identities to individuals outside the government and expand the list of recipients to whom an employee may make a protected disclosure to include a supervisor in the employee’s direct chain of command.
