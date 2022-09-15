https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-defense-officials-discuss-defense-posture-technology-with-rok-counterparts---pentagon-1100835271.html

US Defense Officials Discuss Defense Posture, Technology With ROK Counterparts - Pentagon

US Defense Officials Discuss Defense Posture, Technology With ROK Counterparts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior US defense officials met with South Korean Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beomchul to discuss the defense posture on the... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T23:27+0000

2022-09-15T23:27+0000

2022-09-15T23:27+0000

americas

us

south korea

south korean army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091479645_31:0:968:527_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8b3d5906229c9d48edff44d2bc9a7a.jpg

“Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks met with the Republic of Korea Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beomchul today at the Pentagon. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-ROK Alliance and the mutual commitment to maintaining a strong combined defense posture. They also discussed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and committed to continuing regional cooperation that upholds a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the release said on Thursday.On Wednesday, the vice minister also met the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Heidi Shyu. The officials agreed that deepening science and technology cooperation is an integral part of “deterrence and a robust defense posture on the Korean Peninsula,” the release said.Also on Wednesday, Shin met with Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment, William LaPlante, to discuss the ROK’s interest in pursuing a Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement between the two countries, according to the release.South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Wednesday discussed North Korea's nuclear program with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a phone conversation, the Yonhap news agency reported. During the talks, the South Korean top diplomat stressed that the world community must convey an "unequivocal" message to Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-deepened-partnership-with-taiwan-plans-to-continue-military-support---state-dept-1100832211.html

americas

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, south korea, south korean army