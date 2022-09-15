International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-deepened-partnership-with-taiwan-plans-to-continue-military-support---state-dept-1100832211.html
US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans to Continue Military Support - State Dept.
US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans to Continue Military Support - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has deepened its partnership with Taiwan and is planning to continue supporting the Chinese province... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T20:21+0000
2022-09-15T20:21+0000
americas
us
taiwan
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097998844_0:0:3109:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_f8dd3938f9c3461f3748b0d855facf10.jpg
"For our part, the Biden administration, we have deepened our partnership with Taiwan. We'll continue to do so with effective diplomatic, economic and military support," Price said during a press briefing.The Biden administration appreciates the strong bipartisan support for Taiwan it has seen in Congress and across the United States, Price added.On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. The legislation would provide security assistance over a period of four years and designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097998844_110:0:2839:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e542dfef5f1f4f39e39c83391190f18b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, taiwan, biden administration
us, taiwan, biden administration

US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans to Continue Military Support - State Dept.

20:21 GMT 15.09.2022
© Sputnik / stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden delivers a statement at the White House, March 21, 2022
US President Joe Biden delivers a statement at the White House, March 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© Sputnik / stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has deepened its partnership with Taiwan and is planning to continue supporting the Chinese province diplomatically, economically, and militarily amid ongoing tensions with Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"For our part, the Biden administration, we have deepened our partnership with Taiwan. We'll continue to do so with effective diplomatic, economic and military support," Price said during a press briefing.
The Biden administration appreciates the strong bipartisan support for Taiwan it has seen in Congress and across the United States, Price added.
On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. The legislation would provide security assistance over a period of four years and designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала