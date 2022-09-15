https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-deepened-partnership-with-taiwan-plans-to-continue-military-support---state-dept-1100832211.html

US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans to Continue Military Support - State Dept.

US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans to Continue Military Support - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has deepened its partnership with Taiwan and is planning to continue supporting the Chinese province... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T20:21+0000

2022-09-15T20:21+0000

2022-09-15T20:21+0000

americas

us

taiwan

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097998844_0:0:3109:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_f8dd3938f9c3461f3748b0d855facf10.jpg

"For our part, the Biden administration, we have deepened our partnership with Taiwan. We'll continue to do so with effective diplomatic, economic and military support," Price said during a press briefing.The Biden administration appreciates the strong bipartisan support for Taiwan it has seen in Congress and across the United States, Price added.On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. The legislation would provide security assistance over a period of four years and designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally."

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, taiwan, biden administration