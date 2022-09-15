https://sputniknews.com/20220915/us-committed-to-expanding-abraham-accords-to-enhance-peace-security---state-dept-1100832309.html
US Committed to Expanding Abraham Accords to Enhance Peace, Security - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is committed to advancing and expanding the Abraham accords and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries to enhance peace and security in the region, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"This administration is committed to advancing and expanding upon these agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim majority countries to enhance regional security, prosperity, and peace. The United States looks forward to helping strengthen and deepen these partnerships in the years to come," Price said during a press briefing.
Price pointed out that any normalization efforts are not a substitute for Israel- Palestinian peace and the United States will continue to work on furthering a two-state solution.
September 15 marks the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The agreement was later joined by Morocco and Sudan.
The Abraham Accords entailed the resumption of embassy operations, the establishment of direct flights and the lifting of the ban on tourist trips and official visits.