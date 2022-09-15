International
UNICEF Chief Says Ready to Provide Information on Ukraine's Extremist Website Mirotvorets
UNICEF Chief Says Ready to Provide Information on Ukraine’s Extremist Website Mirotvorets
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is aware about Ukraine's extremist website Mirotvorets with its "Enemies of Ukraine"... 15.09.2022
"It is an important question and one that I think we are certainly aware of and are happy to provide additional information to you," Russell said during a press briefing.UNICEF has concerns about all that is happening in Ukraine as a result of the current conflict, Russell added.On Wednesday, the Russian mission to the United Nations issued a statement criticizing Russell as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres for effectively avoiding the Mirotvorets issue and for their lack of empathy for the affected children threatened by the neo-Nazi website making their private information public.In July, the Russian mission submitted a letter to Guterres' office on the fact that 327 children have been listed on Mirotvorets as enemies of Ukraine. The Russian diplomats also met with Russel in August to provide more information and appeal that an investigation is undertaken.Mirotvorets is a Kiev-based website that publishes the personal information of individuals it deems enemies of Ukraine, effectively threatening their well-being and even their lives. The website continues to function despite several requests from UN member states to shut it down.
19:36 GMT 15.09.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is aware about Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets with its "Enemies of Ukraine" list and is happy to provide more information on its position, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Thursday.
"It is an important question and one that I think we are certainly aware of and are happy to provide additional information to you," Russell said during a press briefing.
UNICEF has concerns about all that is happening in Ukraine as a result of the current conflict, Russell added.
On Wednesday, the Russian mission to the United Nations issued a statement criticizing Russell as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres for effectively avoiding the Mirotvorets issue and for their lack of empathy for the affected children threatened by the neo-Nazi website making their private information public.
The UNICEF logo is seen in the German headquarter in Cologne, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UN Chief, UNICEF Avoid References About Ukraine Site Targeting Children - Russian Diplomat
Yesterday, 21:39 GMT
In July, the Russian mission submitted a letter to Guterres' office on the fact that 327 children have been listed on Mirotvorets as enemies of Ukraine. The Russian diplomats also met with Russel in August to provide more information and appeal that an investigation is undertaken.
Mirotvorets is a Kiev-based website that publishes the personal information of individuals it deems enemies of Ukraine, effectively threatening their well-being and even their lives. The website continues to function despite several requests from UN member states to shut it down.
