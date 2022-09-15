https://sputniknews.com/20220915/ukrainians-get-into-a-fight-in-france-after-mistaking-each-other-for-russians---photos-1100815073.html
Ukrainians Get Into a Fight in France After Mistaking Each Other for Russians - Photos
Two Ukrainian women in Nice ended up being beaten up by a Ukrainian man after both parties apparently mistook each other for Russians.The injured women told local media outlet Nice-Matin that their assailant was Russian and that he attacked them because they were listening to a song that featured Ukrainian lyrics and anti-Russian slogans.However, when the authorities detained the suspect, it turned out that he is a former Ukrainian serviceman, the media outlet points out.The suspect, who currently faces a 45,000 euro fine and up to three years in jail, told authorities he thought the women he assaulted were Russian. He also reportedly claimed that the women insulted him prior to the altercation, and that he regrets his actions and is willing to compensate his victims.Prior to the French police announcing that the suspect is a Ukrainian national, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called to find the culprit and to help him accountable.
