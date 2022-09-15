International
Texas Governor Drops 2 Busloads of Migrants Off Outside Kamala Harris' Residence - Video
Texas Governor Drops 2 Busloads of Migrants Off Outside Kamala Harris' Residence - Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two buses of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived on Thursday morning outside US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
The migrants, approximately 100 people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas. Non-profit organization Sanctuary DMV told Fox that it had arranged for a church to offer them a "safe location."The buses arrived hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Abbott also recently sent dozens of buses of migrants to DC, New York City, and Chicago. Southern states have been protesting the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis by relocating migrants to so-called sanctuary states.DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city did not have the infrastructure to handle migrants, but would "rise to the occasion." Her two requests for assistance from the National Guard have been denied by the Department of Defense.
13:56 GMT 15.09.2022
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN DIETSCH
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two buses of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived on Thursday morning outside US Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, Fox News reported.
The migrants, approximately 100 people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas. Non-profit organization Sanctuary DMV told Fox that it had arranged for a church to offer them a "safe location."
The buses arrived hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Abbott also recently sent dozens of buses of migrants to DC, New York City, and Chicago. Southern states have been protesting the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis by relocating migrants to so-called sanctuary states.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city did not have the infrastructure to handle migrants, but would "rise to the occasion." Her two requests for assistance from the National Guard have been denied by the Department of Defense.
