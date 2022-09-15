https://sputniknews.com/20220915/sco-summit-uzbekistan-could-be-a-mediator-in-international-arena-think-tank-expert-says-1100804604.html

SCO Summit: Uzbekistan Could Be a Mediator in International Arena, Think-Tank Expert Says

In an interview with Sputnik, Marat Aitov, who is head of the department of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, says that Uzbekistan’s open foreign policy contributed to the growth of the SCO, with new members such as Iran joining the organization during the Samarkand Summit.Sputnik: What is the importance of the SCO summit for Uzbekistan? Marat Aitov: Uzbekistan has chaired the organization over the past year and has hosted more than 80 events, the goal of which was to give a platform to members of the organization to exchange views on important issues relating to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.And moreover, for Uzbekistan, this is the biggest political event of the year. Some 15 leaders of the countries will attend this SCO summit, and at the outcome of the SCO summit, we're expecting to sign more than 30 different documents which will lay the foundation for future development of the SCO.Sputnik: Is this in some way a chance for Uzbekistan to express its foreign policy? And if so, what are the key issues in foreign policy that you would like to express via this summit? Marat Aitov: Definitely we view the SCO platform as a distinct reflection of Uzbekistan's foreign policy, not only in the Central Asia, but in the world, too. And we believe that features of Uzbekistan's foreign policy such as openness and proactive dialogue are essential to making the SCO attractive for the international community. As a result, we see that countries such as Iran are joining this organization. It's actually the second wave of SCO expansion which we are witnessing now.Sputnik: Uzbekistan has not supported the West's harsh rhetoric and anti-Russian sanctions over Ukraine. Is there a possibility that the country may be some kind of a conduit in talks between the East and the West in this situation? Marat Aitov: We expect at the summit that we could bring together the leaders of the world, who will exchange views on different issues. One thing I would like to emphasize is that before the summit China and India withdrew forces from their border regions. So this is already a sign of progress and an indication that Uzbekistan could be a mediator.Sputnik: You mentioned regional specifics, and we saw that Uzbekistan's president has mentioned that he would like to talk about the role of Afghanistan as part of the bigger SCO picture. How important is Afghanistan? And do other SCO members share Tashkent's vision on this issue? Marat Aitov: First of all, we view Afghanistan as an integral part of central Asia, and essential in linking south and central Asia, which will benefit not only those regions but also the Commonwealth of Independent States and even Europe. And in the SCO, there are a lot of countries which support the idea that Afghanistan should be included. Of course, a lot depends on how the process of legitimation of the Taliban government will go. But in my opinion, Afghanistan should be included in all the SCO ideas and SCO platforms because it's an integral part of the larger issue.Sputnik: There are many countries within the SCO which had some issues between themselves, such as Pakistan and India, and India and China. Should they be congratulated for coming together here in this bigger format?Marat Aitov: The mere fact that they will be joining this Samarkand summit already says a great deal for our diplomacy, in my opinion. And I would like to remind you about the spirit of the SCO, which is enshrined in its charter; the organization seeks to build ties based on mutual respect and trust.

