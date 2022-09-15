International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/scientists-propose-cooling-down-earths-poles-via-massive-chemical-airdrop-1100828694.html
Scientists Propose Cooling Down Earth's Poles Via Massive Chemical Airdrop
Scientists Propose Cooling Down Earth's Poles Via Massive Chemical Airdrop
The proposed measure is supposed to result in decreasing the temperature in our planet’s polar regions by two degrees Celsius. 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T18:40+0000
2022-09-15T18:40+0000
science & tech
north pole
south pole
temperature
cooling
plan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103727/98/1037279862_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8663edcfeeaa81f41be8654a4c0082ab.jpg
A team of scientists has come up with a plan to address the climate change issue by essentially cooling down Earth’s polar regions.According to Sky News, the scheme would involve some 125 military refueling aircraft dispersing a cloud of sulfur dioxide particles at an altitude of about 13 kilometers and a latitude of 60 degrees in both hemispheres so that these particles drift high in the sky towards the poles.The shade created by the dispersal of just over 13 tons of these particles during summer and spring would supposedly decrease the temperature in the polar regions by two degrees Celsius.Wake Smith from Yale University, who led the study, pointed out that the implementation of the plan in question would merely result in dealing with a symptom of climate change rather than the cause, the media outlet notes.Also, the plan was reportedly deemed controversial because, for example, the sheer number of aircraft involved in the operation would result in the release of greenhouse gases into our planet’s upper atmosphere.The researchers, however, argued that only one percent of the world’s population lives in the target zone, and that the projected cost of the program would be far less than that of other means of “mitigating or adapting to climate change,” as the media outlet put it."If the risk-benefit equation were to pay off anywhere, it would be at the poles," Smith declared. "Any intentional turning of the global thermostat would be of common interest to all of humanity."
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/scientists-discern-secrets-of-climate-change-in-north-atlantic-by-studying-clam-shells-1100826233.html
south pole
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103727/98/1037279862_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_defcfaa546000d34e33f59e33c97e2e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north pole, south pole, temperature, cooling, plan
north pole, south pole, temperature, cooling, plan

Scientists Propose Cooling Down Earth's Poles Via Massive Chemical Airdrop

18:40 GMT 15.09.2022
© Photo : NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio/C. StarrАрктические льды в марте 2016 года
Арктические льды в марте 2016 года - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© Photo : NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio/C. Starr
Subscribe
International
India
The proposed measure is supposed to result in decreasing the temperature in our planet’s polar regions by two degrees Celsius.
A team of scientists has come up with a plan to address the climate change issue by essentially cooling down Earth’s polar regions.
According to Sky News, the scheme would involve some 125 military refueling aircraft dispersing a cloud of sulfur dioxide particles at an altitude of about 13 kilometers and a latitude of 60 degrees in both hemispheres so that these particles drift high in the sky towards the poles.
The shade created by the dispersal of just over 13 tons of these particles during summer and spring would supposedly decrease the temperature in the polar regions by two degrees Celsius.
Wake Smith from Yale University, who led the study, pointed out that the implementation of the plan in question would merely result in dealing with a symptom of climate change rather than the cause, the media outlet notes.
"It's aspirin, not penicillin,” he remarked. “It's not a substitute for decarbonisation."
Also, the plan was reportedly deemed controversial because, for example, the sheer number of aircraft involved in the operation would result in the release of greenhouse gases into our planet’s upper atmosphere.
In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
Science & Tech
Scientists Discern Secrets of Climate Change in North Atlantic by Studying Clam Shells
18:02 GMT
The researchers, however, argued that only one percent of the world’s population lives in the target zone, and that the projected cost of the program would be far less than that of other means of “mitigating or adapting to climate change,” as the media outlet put it.
"If the risk-benefit equation were to pay off anywhere, it would be at the poles," Smith declared. "Any intentional turning of the global thermostat would be of common interest to all of humanity."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала