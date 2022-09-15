https://sputniknews.com/20220915/samarkand-2022-vladimir-putin-attends-shanghai-cooperation-organization-summit-1100811364.html

Samarkand 2022: Vladimir Putin Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined other leaders of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to discuss regional security and stability, development... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in the city of Samarkand. It will take place from September 15 to 16.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a political, economic, and security alliance of eight nations, with India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan participating in it. It is historically led by Russia and China.Take a look at the first day of the summit in photos.

