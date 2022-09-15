International
Samarkand 2022: Vladimir Putin Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
Samarkand 2022: Vladimir Putin Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined other leaders of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to discuss regional security and stability, development... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in the city of Samarkand. It will take place from September 15 to 16.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a political, economic, and security alliance of eight nations, with India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan participating in it. It is historically led by Russia and China.Take a look at the first day of the summit in photos.
Samarkand 2022: Vladimir Putin Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

13:27 GMT 15.09.2022
International
India
Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined other leaders of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to discuss regional security and stability, development of economic ties, transport routes, as well cultural ties.
The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in the city of Samarkand. It will take place from September 15 to 16.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a political, economic, and security alliance of eight nations, with India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan participating in it. It is historically led by Russia and China.
Take a look at the first day of the summit in photos.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Thursday, September 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Samarkand, Thursday September 15, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Samarkand, Thursday September 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Samarkand, Thursday September 15, 2022.
© Photo : SCO Uzbekistan Organizing CommitteeIranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan to meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev - Sputnik International
3/10
© Photo : SCO Uzbekistan Organizing Committee
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
© Photo : SCO Uzbekistan Organizing CommitteeIranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan to meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev - Sputnik International
4/10
© Photo : SCO Uzbekistan Organizing Committee
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi visits Uzbekistan during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool / Go to the mediabankSeptember 15, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov meet on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov meet on the margins of the SCO summit in Samarkand - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool
/
Go to the mediabank
September 15, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov meet on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.
© AP Photo / Servicio de prensa del presidente de Uzbekistán

In this image provided by the press service of the president of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and China's President Xi Jinping walk during a meeting ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

In this image provided by the press service of the president of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan&#x27;s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping walk during a meeting ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Servicio de prensa del presidente de Uzbekistán

In this image provided by the press service of the president of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and China's President Xi Jinping walk during a meeting ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

© POOL / Go to the mediabank

September 15, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov meet on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

September 15, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov meet on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. - Sputnik International
7/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

September 15, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov meet on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

© AP Photo / Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan

This handout photo released by Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, shows the palace where the summit of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, led by China and Russia will take a place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group.

This handout photo released by Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, shows the palace where the summit of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, led by China and Russia will take a place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia&#x27;s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AP Photo / Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan

This handout photo released by Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, shows the palace where the summit of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, led by China and Russia will take a place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group.

© AFP 2022 / Alexander Nemenov

People stand in front of the Registan square in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China's Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an "alternative" to the Western world, the Kremlin said on September 13, 2022. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022.

People stand in front of the Registan square in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China&#x27;s Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an &quot;alternative&quot; to the Western world, the Kremlin said on September 13, 2022. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2022 / Alexander Nemenov

People stand in front of the Registan square in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China's Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an "alternative" to the Western world, the Kremlin said on September 13, 2022. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Alexander Nemenov

A man rides a bicycle in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China's Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an "alternative" to the Western world, the Kremlin said. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022.

A man rides a bicycle in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China&#x27;s Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an &quot;alternative&quot; to the Western world, the Kremlin said. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2022 / Alexander Nemenov

A man rides a bicycle in downtown Samarkand on September 13, 2022. - A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China's Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an "alternative" to the Western world, the Kremlin said. Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16-17 September 2022.

