Russia Firmly Adheres to One China Principle, Condemns US Provocations Over Taiwan, Putin Tells Xi

Regional tensions over the renegade Chinese province escalated dramatically in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, in contravention of...

Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted Washington's provocations around Taiwan on Thursday, and emphasized that Moscow is firmly committed to the One China principle."We firmly adhere to the One China principle in practice. We condemn the provocations of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait," Putin stressed, speaking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on Thursday.Putin added that Moscow understands China's concerns regarding the Ukrainian crisis, and said he would explain Russia's position on the issue in detail in the course of talks. The president expressed his appreciation for "the balanced position" taken by "our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis."Putin also commented on the strengthening of economic ties between Moscow and Beijing, saying that trade between the two countries had hit a new record high in 2022, increasing by 25 percent in the first seven months of the year, after jumping 35 percent in 2021 to more than $140 billion."I am convinced that by the end of the year we will reach new record levels of trade, and that in the near future, as agreed, annual trade turnover will increase to $200 billion or more," Putin said.For his part, Xi stressed that China and Russia have maintained "effective strategic contacts" even in the face of the pandemic, and indicated that the PRC is ready to work with Russia to push the planet forward toward a sustainable development trajectory.

