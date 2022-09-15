https://sputniknews.com/20220915/regional-security--trade-perspectives-expert-explains-what-attracts-new-members-to-sco-1100812374.html

Regional Security & Trade Perspectives: Expert Explains What Attracts New Members to SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit has started in Uzbekistan's Samarkand to welcome the heads of state from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

In an interview with Sputnik, Muzaffar Djalalov, acting rector at INHA University in Tashkent, reflected on the role the SCO has played in regional stability in recent years and explained why more states are hoping to join the organization.Sputnik: The SCO summit has begun here in Samarkand, but there have been many events and many meetings on the sidelines. What are your impressions?Muzaffar Djalalov: Yes, this event is very special, considering that it's the first gathering after the pandemic. We can say that it's the first post-pandemic high-level gathering [of SCO leaders] and we can see that the leaders are very interested and very open. Though there might be some conflicts between the countries when it comes to their interests, policies, boundary issues, etc., we can say that the fact that they haven't cancelled their trip means a lot.I think it's sending a signal that they are ready for open discussions and ready to negotiate. Second, we can see that Samarkand has changed a lot in the last decade, and it keeps its ancient, historical view, but at the same time, it's also very modern. Lots of guests are coming and they're pretty much satisfied.Sputnik: Uzbekistan is in the middle of the Silk Road, it has always been in this position, both geographically and in its influence on both East and West. Do you think there is a balance between these influences or is there a slide towards China, for example, at this moment?Muzaffar Djalalov: Big countries such as China or Russia, or India, have always been interested in central Asia, as well as these western countries. Central Asia has always been and will be in the center of politics as well as economic and regional developments. So I think China's role in central Asia is huge, starting from education, because there are lots of students receiving scholarships from the Chinese government. Second, in IT, China is helping tech companies to come into the central Asian market. Furthermore, there's artificial intelligence that is being integrated, and 5G is also being developed. We can say that all these technologies are provided mainly by Chinese companies. Whether you like it or not, it's a fact that China's presence is huge.Sputnik: The SCO is expanding, it's accepting new members. How big a role do you think Uzbekistan plays as host country? Muzaffar Djalalov: Our president has said that there are so many problems these days and we are on a stage where the world is changing. So we face being separated and dragged into other blocs. The most important thing is there are so many problems: the pandemic, for example, showed that healthcare is very important. Also countries can't solve these problem on their own. We have to join forces and then work together. We see that the UN is not doing its job properly and it's losing its relevance.Another point is that the SCO is a non-military bloc - it's mostly an economic bloc. Joining the SCO, new members, for instance Iran, will only open new doors for new markets. It's important to ensure regional safety, especially with neighboring Afghanistan, which is not an SCO member and [whose government] hasn't been recognized yet.Sputnik: Since you mentioned Afghanistan, what would it take for Kabul to be accepted in this club? Because we already see Uzbekistan talking about Afghanistan being a part of the bigger SCO environment. What would it take Afghanistan to be a member or partner in the future?Muzaffar Djalalov: This is not only a neighboring country for Uzbekistan, it's a brotherly country. We've been together for decades, our peoples have always communicated and traded. But as I said, the SCO hasn't recognized the new government in Afghanistan, that's why I think it will be a little bit challenging.However, a number of countries, including Uzbekistan, took part in a peace conference for Afghanistan held a couple of months ago in Tashkent. It showed that many countries were interested in peace in this region. I think that Afghanistan will joining us in the future. It will be a platform that will bring peace into this region.

