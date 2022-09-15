https://sputniknews.com/20220915/putin-set-to-meet-with-modi-and-xi-italys-right-smells-victory-iran-joins-sco-1100788959.html
Putin Set to Meet with Modi and Xi, Italy's Right Smells Victory; Iran Joins SCO
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. President Putin is set to meet with the leaders of China and India as the three powerful states move to build an economic bloc independent of Western hegemony.Alexander Mercouris, Editor in Chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss problems in the EU. The EU is splitting on the issue of Ukraine as energy problems stress the relationship between political leaders and their constituency. Also, We discuss elections in the European Union.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The White House is preparing for a possible rail strike. Also, Josep Borrell is comparing Russian sanctions to a diet for the EU as citizens push back against the austere lifestyle that has been forced upon them.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Congress is considering placing additional sanctions on China arguing that they are needed to dissuade it from attacking Taiwan. Also, Okinawa polls show that the Japanese in the area do not want an increased US troop presence.Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran is set to attend the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization as the 9th member of the growing group of independent states. Also, the UN rapporteur has called for the removal of unilateral sanctions against the Persian power.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks nationwide. Also, Bernie Sanders explains why Medicare for All stalled in Congress.Erica Caines, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People’s Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading, and co-editor of the Revolutionary African blog Hood Communist, joins us to discuss the Global South. Over 10,000 people have signed a demand that President Biden reverse the designation of Cuba as a terrorist state. Also, violent protests flare up in Haiti over fuel prices.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. We discuss the US empire's crusade to destroy the publisher who exposed its war crimes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. President Putin is set to meet with the leaders of China and India as the three powerful states move to build an economic bloc independent of Western hegemony.
Alexander Mercouris
, Editor in Chief at theduran.com
and host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss problems in the EU. The EU is splitting on the issue of Ukraine as energy problems stress the relationship between political leaders and their constituency. Also, We discuss elections in the European Union.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The White House is preparing for a possible rail strike. Also, Josep Borrell is comparing Russian sanctions to a diet for the EU as citizens push back against the austere lifestyle that has been forced upon them.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Congress is considering placing additional sanctions on China arguing that they are needed to dissuade it from attacking Taiwan. Also, Okinawa polls show that the Japanese in the area do not want an increased US troop presence.
Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran is set to attend the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization as the 9th member of the growing group of independent states. Also, the UN rapporteur has called for the removal of unilateral sanctions against the Persian power.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks nationwide. Also, Bernie Sanders explains why Medicare for All stalled in Congress.
Erica Caines, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People’s Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading, and co-editor of the Revolutionary African blog Hood Communist, joins us to discuss the Global South. Over 10,000 people have signed a demand that President Biden reverse the designation of Cuba as a terrorist state. Also, violent protests flare up in Haiti over fuel prices.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. We discuss the US empire's crusade to destroy the publisher who exposed its war crimes.
