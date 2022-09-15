https://sputniknews.com/20220915/putin--xi-meet-on-sidelines-of-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan--1100801269.html

Putin & Xi Meet on Sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

The 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit began in Samarkand on Thursday, bringing together the heads of state from Russia, China, India... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Thursday, 15 September.Putin and Xi are expected to exchange views on the present state of the strategic partnership between the countries as well as prospects for future cooperation.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

