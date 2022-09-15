https://sputniknews.com/20220915/putin--xi-meet-on-sidelines-of-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan--1100801269.html
Putin & Xi Meet on Sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
Putin & Xi Meet on Sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
11:23 GMT 15.09.2022 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 15.09.2022)
The 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit began in Samarkand on Thursday, bringing together the heads of state from Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to discuss security and stability in the region.
Sputnik comes live from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Thursday, 15 September.
Putin and Xi are expected to exchange views on the present state of the strategic partnership between the countries as well as prospects for future cooperation.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.