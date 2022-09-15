https://sputniknews.com/20220915/pacific-nations-demand-respect-from-washington-warn-against-pushing-us-agenda-in-region-1100795978.html

Pacific Nations Demand 'Respect' From Washington, Warn Against Pushing US Agenda in Region

Pacific Nations Demand 'Respect' From Washington, Warn Against Pushing US Agenda in Region

In July, the White House announced a series of initiatives to "deepen US partnership" with the Pacific region and committed "to deliver concrete results for... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T10:14+0000

2022-09-15T10:14+0000

2022-09-15T10:14+0000

world

asia-pacific

pacific

south pacific

us

samoa

solomon islands

kiribati

australia & oceania

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100801871_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_88a5a32839112c79e6569d7c4c988db0.jpg

Days ahead of the first-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit, the leaders of Pacific nations called on Washington to treat all the countries in the region with "respect" and empathize with their climate change concerns, rather than trying to impose its own agenda.Named "Puʻuhonua" or "The Pacific Way Forward," the annual event is attended by leaders and officials from 16 Pacific Island nations and territories.Regarding the upcoming "US-Pacific Island Country Summit," scheduled for September 28-29, Panuelo said there would be a "strong focus" on climate change. "Climate change will be a bigger challenge than the Second World War," he said.However, controversy has already erupted ahead of the summit as the White House invited only 12 fully independent Pacific Island countries, but not the Cook Islands, Niue, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, etc. Panuelo said Samoa and Niue had already "flagged concerns" over the issue.Since China announced its first-ever security pact with the Solomon Islands in April, the White House rushed several officials to the Pacific and announced measures to counter Beijing's influence.In April, senior State Department officials visited the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea, where they made several commitments, including reopening the US Embassy in the Solomons.In June, the White House launched the "Partners in the Blue Pacific" initiative with the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, aiming to "forge closer connections with Pacific governments."

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/timor-leste-slams-us-europe-for-bossiness-as-pacific-nation-seeks-chinas-help-for-gas-project-1100469739.html

asia-pacific

pacific

south pacific

samoa

solomon islands

kiribati

australia & oceania

china

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

asia-pacific, pacific, south pacific, us, samoa, solomon islands, kiribati, australia & oceania, china, white house, joe biden