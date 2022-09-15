https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nur-sultan-residents-back-reverting-of-kazakhstan-capitals-name-to-astana-1100795445.html

Nur-Sultan Residents Back Reverting of Kazakhstan Capital's Name to Astana

Nur-Sultan Residents Back Reverting of Kazakhstan Capital's Name to Astana

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Residents of Kazakhstan's capital city, Nur-Sultan, supported the idea of renaming it back to Astana during public hearings, the local... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in March 2019 to honor Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was finishing his almost 30-year tenure at the time. The initiative was put forth by his successor, incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and enshrined into the constitution by the parliament the same day.On Tuesday, the city's maslihat appealed to citizens with a proposal to express their opinions on the idea of renaming the capital. Public hearings on this issue were held in an online format among residents of the city and representatives of the public.According to the local representative authority, the costs of renaming the city will be significantly less than three years ago when Astana became Nur-Sultan.Later in the day, Kanalimov announced that members of the Nur-Sultan maslihat have voted to return the previous name of the Kazakhstan's capital.On September 2, Kazakh lawmakers proposed returning the name Astana to the capital of the country. This proposal, alongside with the initiative to introduce a single seven-year presidential mandate, is included in the draft amendments to the constitution. The Constitutional Council announced on Wednesday that it had considered the bill and recognized it as conforming to the constitution.

