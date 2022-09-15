https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nigeria-strikes-deal-with-india-to-build-vaccine-plant-as-delhi-deepens-africa-ties-1100803059.html
Nigeria Strikes Deal With India to Build Vaccine Plant as Delhi Deepens Africa Ties
Nigeria Strikes Deal With India to Build Vaccine Plant as Delhi Deepens Africa Ties
India is an important source of Africa’s pharma imports, and the potential for boosting ties in this sphere increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Delhi is... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T12:31+0000
2022-09-15T12:31+0000
2022-09-15T12:31+0000
india
vaccination
vaccinations
africa
africa
nigeria
covid-19
pharmaceuticals
pharmaceutical companies
pharmaceuticals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100815787_0:0:3223:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_4b51d4ef6393f0cfa66103897b3181f9.jpg
Nigerian pharma company Biovaccines Nigeria has signed an agreement with the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer the Serum Institute of India (SII) for local production of "routine" vaccines against polio, measles, and yellow fever, among others, by 2028.In August, the SII signed a deal with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to supply heavy drugs to make four routine pediatric vaccines widely needed in Africa.The deal turned out to be a savior for Aspen Pharmacare, which, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (J&J), started Africa’s only 450-million-dose vaccine production line to produce and market the single-dose vaccine Aspenovax, which was on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of orders, at a time when the nation was facing its fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.Meanwhile, Africa remains the world's least vaccinated region against COVID-19, as less than 20% of its 1.2 billion people have received a booster, according to the latest data available.
https://sputniknews.com/20220909/south-africa-helping-to-reintroduce-endangered-species-to-india-1100607526.html
africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100815787_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f435183e98c50024861cda8ebb51125e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
vaccination, vaccinations, africa, africa, nigeria, covid-19, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceuticals
vaccination, vaccinations, africa, africa, nigeria, covid-19, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceuticals
Nigeria Strikes Deal With India to Build Vaccine Plant as Delhi Deepens Africa Ties
India is an important source of Africa’s pharma imports, and the potential for boosting ties in this sphere increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Delhi is apparently looking to become the region’s biggest partner, on par with China.
Nigerian pharma company Biovaccines Nigeria has signed an agreement with the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer the Serum Institute of India (SII) for local production of "routine" vaccines against polio, measles, and yellow fever, among others, by 2028.
Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters on Wednesday that Biovaccines Nigeria, a joint venture between the federal government and May & Baker Nigeria Plc, will start building a vaccine plant outside the country's commercial center Lagos by the end of this year.
In August, the SII signed a deal with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to supply heavy drugs to make four routine pediatric vaccines widely needed in Africa.
The deal turned out to be a savior for Aspen Pharmacare, which, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (J&J), started Africa’s only 450-million-dose vaccine production line to produce and market the single-dose vaccine Aspenovax, which was on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of orders, at a time when the nation was facing its fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Africa remains the world's least vaccinated region
against COVID-19, as less than 20% of its 1.2 billion people have received a booster, according to the latest data available.