London Playing Geopolitical Card by Not Inviting Russian Delegation to Queen’s Funeral - Moscow
London Playing Geopolitical Card by Not Inviting Russian Delegation to Queen’s Funeral - Moscow
17:21 GMT 15.09.2022 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 15.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office has informed the Russian embassy in London of its decision to not invite Russian officials to the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
"The UK Foreign Office informed the Russian embassy in London of the decision to refrain from sending the Russian side, incl. leadership of the Russian embassy, invitations to mourning events in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II," Zakharova said in a statement.
The spokeswoman added that Russia considers this decision an attempt to "use the national tragedy" for geopolitical purposes.
"For our part, we express our deep condolences to the British people in connection with the great loss that they faced," Zakharova added.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. Britain is currently observing 10 days of national mourning for the late monarch before she will be buried on Monday, September 19.