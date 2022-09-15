LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Novaya Kakhovka, Air Defenses Activated - Authorities

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.

The Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR continue their special military operation in Ukraine, while Kiev's troops persist in shelling the territory of the Donbass republics, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.

The situation remains tense in the Zaporozhye region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant has come under repeated shelling from Ukrainian troops.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday discussed the situation concerning the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, including the International Atomic Energy Agency's mission to the facility.