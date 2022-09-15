LIVE UPDATES: Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off in Uzbekistan

The summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will take place in Samarkand from 15 to 16 September.
The leaders of the SCO member countries are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, such as strengthening the organization's capabilities in security and stability, reinforcing economic ties, developing transport links, and boosting the SCO's cultural and humanitarian side.
Six countries will be given the status of dialogue partner at the summit and Iran will officially be accepted as an SCO member, according to SCO national coordinator, Uzbekistan's Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov,
This is the first summit of SCO leaders at which members have been present since 2019.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted to the organization. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are partner countries.
05:26 GMT 15.09.2022
Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Gas Issue, Payment in National Currencies in Samarkand, Source Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss deliveries of Russian gas and partial payments in lire and rubles on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand on Thursday, a diplomatic source has told Sputnik.
"Yes, the gas issue, in particular, the details of the agreement on payment in national currencies will be on the agenda," the source said when asked whether the leaders are going to discuss supplies of Russian gas to Turkey.
The source added that there are no problems with deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey.
Photos: Putin Arrives in Samarkand for Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and hold a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines.
The summit will be held on September 15-16. Putin will also talk separately with counterparts from China, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and Turkey.
Putin will also talk separately with counterparts from China, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and Turkey.