LIVE UPDATES: Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off in Uzbekistan

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Gas Issue, Payment in National Currencies in Samarkand, Source Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss deliveries of Russian gas and partial payments in lire and rubles on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand on Thursday, a diplomatic source has told Sputnik.



"Yes, the gas issue, in particular, the details of the agreement on payment in national currencies will be on the agenda," the source said when asked whether the leaders are going to discuss supplies of Russian gas to Turkey.



The source added that there are no problems with deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey.