https://sputniknews.com/20220915/labour-mps-warned-against-speaking-about-cost-of-living-crisis-during-mourning-for-queen-1100793417.html

Labour MPs 'Warned Against Speaking About Cost-of-Living Crisis During Mourning for Queen'

Labour MPs 'Warned Against Speaking About Cost-of-Living Crisis During Mourning for Queen'

Talk of the cost of living crisis eating away at household budgets across the UK has been put on the backburner by the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T05:39+0000

2022-09-15T05:39+0000

2022-09-15T05:39+0000

world

uk

cost of living

energy prices

uk labour party

queen elizabeth ii

keir starmer

liz truss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095334463_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_187f53163449e913962d1cff1f2ae497.jpg

Labour MPs have been warned to refrain from publicly speaking on such issues as the cost of living crisis during the period of national mourning for the Queen, The Guardian reported.Special guidelines from Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer to the opposition party’s politicians in Westminster have reportedly instructed them to limit their statements and social media posts exclusively to those relating to the death of Queen Elizabeth II until her funeral on September 19.MPs were to “suspend all campaigning and party activity until further notice,” but to continue helping constituents and holding advice surgeries “as normal”, according to guidelines seen by the outlet.The parliamentarians have reportedly been advised to stay away from Westminster and the House of Commons building, cease political communications with constituents, including email updates and newsletters.The Labour party guidelines also purportedly state that “you should not post anything on social media, except your own tribute or what you have been asked to share from the PLP office … you should make sure any posts on social media do not include political branding”.MPs are requested to adhere to a “somber” dress code, sign their local book of condolences and cancel planned events on the day of the state funeral for the Queen on Monday, which has been announced a Bank Holiday.The House of Commons will reopen following the state funeral of the Queen.‘Enforced Radio Silence’The guidelines about speaking on political matters have reportedly stirred up some frustration among MPs and shadow ministers. One Labour minister is cited as questioning the “ridiculous omerta,” while another MP reportedly criticized the “enforced radio silence.” A number of Labour MPs are said to have circumvented the guidelines, as they weighed in on the cost of living issues and the arrests of up to four people in Edinburgh and London for holding placards with republican slogans expressing anti-monarchy sentiment during the official mourning.According to Labour sources, a majority of MPs had acquiesced to the guidelines to suspend political campaigning and no direct complaints had been made to Starmer’s team.Keir Starmer himself appeared on BBC Breakfast on September 14 to urge respect for people mourning the Queen as he addressed the protest incidents.The death of the Queen temporarily shunted to the sidelines the cost of living crisis that had dominated headlines. At their highest rates in more than 40 years, prices of goods and services have risen by 9.9% in the UK since last August, according to estimates published by the Office for National Statistics. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.5%.The Bank of England predicted in August that inflation could hit 13 percent early next year. The BoE is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Thursday, expected to opt for a 75 basis point increase to interest rates to drag down inflation.As the pay increases fail to keep pace with inflation, the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, in her first major policy move, announced abroad stimulus package to help households and businesses with soaring energy bills.Truss vowed a “new energy price guarantee that will give people certainty on energy bills,” as she announced a decision to cap annual household energy bills at £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months.The "fiscal event" to set out government funding for the interventions was originally set for mid-September, but was delayed due to the 10-day period of mourning for the Queen.

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/queens-final-journey-state-funeral-of-longest-serving-british-monarch-1100755386.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/corbyn-backs-tory-mps-call-to-drop-charges-against-royal-funeral-protesters-1100778388.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220910/uk-gas-giant-considers-profit-cap-to-slash-energy-bills-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1100632913.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, cost of living, energy prices, uk labour party, queen elizabeth ii, keir starmer, liz truss