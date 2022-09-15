International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/kyrgyzstan-uzbekistan-china-sign-agreement-to-build-railway---presidential-press-service-1100791302.html
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China Sign Agreement to Build Railway - Presidential Press Service
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China Sign Agreement to Build Railway - Presidential Press Service
BISHKEK, September 15 (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China signed an agreement on the construction of a railway between the countries, Kyrgyz leader... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T02:07+0000
2022-09-15T02:07+0000
world
kyrgyzstan
uzbekistan
china
railway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104925/64/1049256486_0:92:2200:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_2304e859b64cdadc5702280599cf224a.jpg
"In Samarkand (Republic of Uzbekistan) on the sidelines of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an agreement was signed between the Kyrgyz Republic's Transport and Communications Ministry, the Transport Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China on cooperation on a draft to build a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan)," a spokesman said.According to him, the document stipulates joint promotion of a successful completion of a feasibility study for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway on a section in Kyrgyzstan.
kyrgyzstan
uzbekistan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104925/64/1049256486_154:0:2047:1420_1920x0_80_0_0_84ca1275b277474bf5a13a242290157c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kyrgyzstan, uzbekistan, china, railway
kyrgyzstan, uzbekistan, china, railway

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China Sign Agreement to Build Railway - Presidential Press Service

02:07 GMT 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / GREG BAKERTraders from across South and Central Asia flock to once-isolated Urumqi, now a city of 4 million people, in China's northwest corner
Traders from across South and Central Asia flock to once-isolated Urumqi, now a city of 4 million people, in China's northwest corner - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / GREG BAKER
Subscribe
International
India
BISHKEK, September 15 (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China signed an agreement on the construction of a railway between the countries, Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Zhaparov's press service told Sputnik.
"In Samarkand (Republic of Uzbekistan) on the sidelines of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an agreement was signed between the Kyrgyz Republic's Transport and Communications Ministry, the Transport Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China on cooperation on a draft to build a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan)," a spokesman said.
According to him, the document stipulates joint promotion of a successful completion of a feasibility study for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway on a section in Kyrgyzstan.
"The deadline for completion of all work on the feasibility study (including the time of the assessment) is no later than June 1, 2023," the spokesman said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала